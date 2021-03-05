THE BIG STORY

Ministers lay out plans for S'pore's sustainable future

Singapore is setting out towards a sustainable future as it recovers from Covid-19, with seven ministers detailing the country's green plans in Parliament yesterday. They announced sweeping new measures that will change the way people live, learn and play - building on the Singapore Green Plan 2030 framework.

Electricity prices here likely to rise: Tan See Leng

Electricity prices are likely to rise as Singapore's electricity overcapacity situation normalises and fuel prices rise, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said yesterday. However, he added that price surges and volatility will be managed and the Government will act where necessary to minimise excessive surges.

BUSINESS

Las Vegas Sands to sell its US properties and focus on Asia

Las Vegas Sands, founded by the late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, will sell its Vegas properties for US$6.25 billion (S$8.3 billion), exiting the US gambling hot spot after three decades to focus on Asia. The sale comes nearly two months after the death of Mr Adelson. Las Vegas Sands said the deal underscores its strategy of reinvesting in its Asian operations, with a focus on Macau and Singapore.

WORLD

Blinken says US-China ties are top priority for Biden

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called America's relationship with China the biggest geopolitical test of the century, elevating it to one of the Biden administration's key foreign policy concerns, alongside other challenges such as promoting democracy and tackling climate change.

SINGAPORE

NUS and NTU top global ranking in specific subjects

The two oldest universities here have topped the latest global rankings in specific subject areas. Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is the top school for materials science and National University of Singapore (NUS) is number one for petroleum engineering, according to a league table by a Britain-based higher-education analysis firm.

LIFE

New retail trend hits social media

Meet a new breed of entrepreneurs called social sellers. They can make thousands of dollars a month by recommending products on their social media channels. This rising retail trend is broadly referred to as social commerce as it bridges social media consumption and e-commerce.