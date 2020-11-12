THE BIG STORY

Spotlight on RCEP talks as Asean Summit nears

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet his regional counterparts virtually for this week's Asean Summit and related meetings, during which the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal is expected to be signed. The deal's conclusion has been a key goal of the grouping this year.

Growing demand for resale endowment policies

Even as more people seem to be surrendering endowment and life plans bought from insurance companies, there is a growing trade in such policies on the resale market. Data showed policyholders claimed almost $2.2 billion through the surrender of life products last year, an increase of about 30 per cent from 2018. A10

WORLD

Biden calls Trump refusal to concede 'an embarrassment'

US President-elect Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the country's Nov 3 election was an "embarrassment" that will reflect poorly on his legacy.

"How can I say this tactfully," Mr Biden told reporters in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware. "I think it will not help the President's legacy."

SINGAPORE

Jurong East bus interchange to move

Jurong East bus interchange will be relocated from Dec 6 to facilitate the construction of the Jurong Region Line and the Jurong East integrated transport hub. The relocated facility will be in operation until the Jurong East integrated transport hub is completed around 2027, the Land Transport Authority said. B2

SINGAPORE

Police launch probe into use of church funds

The police have launched an investigation after reports were made over the use of funds intended for the Pentecostal Church of Singapore. Several staff of the church in Tai Gin Road, and its followers, have alleged that money meant for the church was used for purposes that are not related to its running.

BUSINESS

Skills, pay expectations top hiring hurdles: Poll

British companies cited three big obstacles to hiring Singaporeans and permanent residents, in a recent survey by the British Chamber of Commerce. Half of the businesses polled cited technical skills as the biggest obstacle, followed by salary expectations and the availability of advanced soft skills.