THE BIG STORY

Call to do more for workers amid shifts in economy

As Singapore gears up to restructure its economy amid an uncertain global environment, MPs called for stronger protections and support for local workers to help them navigate shifts taking place in the wake of Covid-19. The first day of debate on the $107 billion Budget saw 30 MPs speak, including nine from the labour movement.

WORLD

Indonesia foreign minister scraps Myanmar visit

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has cancelled her planned visit to Myanmar in what would have been the first known trip by a foreign envoy after the military seized power in a coup on Feb 1. Instead, she met her military-appointed Myanmar counterpart in Thailand.

SINGAPORE

Car-sharing firm GetGo launches, to roll out 400 vehicles

About 400 cars from Lion City Rentals - a company formerly owned by Uber - have been taken out of cold storage and leased to a new start-up looking to get a slice of the car-sharing pie.

GetGo was launched today and aims to roll out 400 vehicles across 300 locations islandwide by the end of next month to meet what it says is growing demand.

WORLD

US lawmakers directed to craft Bill to counter China

United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he has directed lawmakers to craft a package of measures to counter China's rise, instructing committees to prepare a bipartisan Bill based on legislation he proposed last year seeking US$100 billion (S$132 billion) in funding to spur research in key tech areas.

OPINION

Time to track India's start-up frenzy

In the second half of last year, India spawned 12 unicorns - new companies getting valuations of US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) or more. Today, it has 38 unicorns. Digitalisation and the rise of a new generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs are among the trends fuelling the surge, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.



SINGAPORE

Victim of wild boar attack 2 years ago recalls horror

Madam Alice Ng, 35, shuddered with fear reading the news reports of two separate wild boar attacks that injured two women at Punggol Walk last weekend. The civil servant recalls her horrific experience of being attacked by a wild boar over two years ago, when she was in her first trimester of pregnancy.