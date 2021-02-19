THE BIG STORY

Business travellers can meet at new facility here

Short-term business travellers from all countries will now be able to stay and have in-person meetings at a dedicated facility at the Singapore Expo without having to first quarantine themselves. The first phase of Connect@ Changi was launched yesterday in a bid to resume global meetings here amid Covid-19.

THE BIG STORY

Analysts: S Pass quota cut won't slow manufacturing

Manufacturing firms are concerned that the coming cuts in the S Pass quota for the sector will raise wage costs and lead to labour shortages. But analysts expect the change will not have a damaging effect on the growth of the manufacturing sector, where productivity has generally been improving.

WORLD

Facebook blocks news sites in Australia

Facebook yesterday took the extraordinary step of blocking news sites in Australia, in a move that appeared to be designed to send a message to both Australia and the world about attempts to force it to pay media publishers for content. The ban was condemned on social media as excessive and self-defeating.

BUSINESS

AirAsia to launch food delivery service in S'pore

Budget carrier AirAsia's food delivery service, airasia food, will launch here next month. On top of food and beverage outlets, AirAsia is also calling for those in the beauty, fashion, fresh produce and hotel industries to register their interest, as it is preparing to launch more products.

SPORT

Serena falls short again but easy win for Djokovic

A tearful Serena Williams again found her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title foiled, losing 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open to Japanese star Naomi Osaka, who will play surprise finalist American Jennifer Brady tomorrow. But men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a ninth Melbourne crown.

LIFE

Virtual influencers poised to be next big trend

Virtual influencers are poised to be a next big trend in fashion retail as they are adaptable and can be moulded to a brand's desired messaging. These fictional avatars, designed by artists using computer generated imagery and 3D technology, are increasingly being sought after by brands.