THE BIG STORY

S'pore economy forecast to grow 4% to 6% this year

Singapore maintained its forecast this year for the economy to gradually grow out of its worst recession, and signalled continued support for the unemployed and vulnerable sections of the population. The economy will grow by 4 per cent to 6 per cent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

50 attend WWII memorial ceremony, e-book launch

World War II veterans, families of those who died during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore and religious leaders attended a scaled-down memorial ceremony at War Memorial Park, as a free electronic book was launched to detail the sacrifices made during those years. There were about 50 attendees.

THE BIG STORY

Questions surrounding Tanjong Pagar crash

Two questions regarding the fatal crash in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday deserve additional airtime. One, how likely is a car to burst into flames in a crash? Two, how do we prevent a repeat of such an accident? Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan weighs in on the matter.

WORLD

Fall in India’s virus cases, deaths puzzles scientists

India is home to the world’s second-largest coronavirus outbreak, but life there has returned almost to normal. The steady decline of reported infections and deaths has puzzled scientists, and India’s economy and consumer companies are posting strong gains sooner than expected.

WORLD

Nigerian is first woman, first African head of WTO

Nigerian economist and former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was picked as the first woman and African to lead the World Trade Organisation. All members of the General Council agreed on her appointment, but the WTO will still face steep challenges surrounding its effectiveness as the world's trade arbiter.

SINGAPORE

Poll: Nearly half of scam victims scammed again

A survey revealed that 45 per cent of scam victims said they had been scammed more than once between August 2019 and September last year. The survey conducted by the Home Team Behavioural Sciences Centre polled 4,043 people comprising Singapore citizens and permanent residents.