THE BIG STORY

Scams a concern amid faster digitalisation

A Singaporean student in Britain received a call from her "bank" that her account was compromised - it turned out to be a scam, and she lost £8,000 (S$14,673). She is one of many who fell prey to scams last year. According to the Singapore Police Force, the number of scams last year rose by 65.1 per cent from that of 2019.

WORLD

Lockdown in Auckland as 3 local virus cases emerge

New Zealand's biggest city Auckland comes under a three-day lockdown from today, after three new Covid-19 cases emerged in its community, its first domestic infections since Jan 24. The Covid-19 alert for the rest of the country was also raised. Australia yesterday also reported two new local cases in Victoria state.

WORLD

China most influential economic player: Survey

China is the most influential economic player in South-east Asia, though the United States is the region's top investor, according to findings in a survey published by the Asean Studies Centre at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, which polled 1,032 well-informed people in the region.

SINGAPORE

How couples on the front line stay together

The past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted a huge emotional and psychological toll on people around the world. It has affected many marriages and relationships. Journalist Sherlyn Sim speaks to three couples on the front line on how they keep their marriages going.

SINGAPORE

Traditional family businesses stay strong

Carrying on a family legacy is especially difficult amid a pandemic. Many established firms have succumbed to the pressure, but third-and fourth-generation successors of some Chinatown enterprises - including Tong Heng Delicacies (left), Teck Soon Medical Hall and Xiang Heng Wedding & Gifts - have met the challenge.

LIFE

Join Clubhouse for an audio chat

Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat app which allows people to start or listen to conversations in digital "rooms", exploded in popularity during the pandemic when people could not get together in person. The app is now looking to establish itself as the standard-bearer for digital audio.