THE BIG STORY

Singapore outlines green targets for next decade

Singaporeans look set to lead much greener lives by 2030, with new sustainability initiatives launched to change the way they work, study and play. The Singapore Green Plan 2030, released yesterday, will chart the country's way towards a more sustainable future, "building back better" as it recovers from the fallout of Covid-19.

THE BIG STORY

S'pore resident population in HDB flats falls to 3.04m

The number of Singapore residents living in Housing Board (HDB) flats has dipped for the first time since 2003, with household sizes shrinking even as the number of HDB households continued to climb. A total of 3.04 million Singapore residents lived in HDB flats in 2018, compared with 3.06 million in 2013.



Protesters in Yangon calling for the release of ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration against the military coup yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Anti-coup protests rock Myanmar for fifth straight day

Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for the fifth straight day, even after a woman was critically injured in clashes with the police.

Some protesters also appealed directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping to help reverse last week's Myanmar's military coup and withdraw his government's support for the junta, which has seized power and ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

WORLD

UK tightens travel curbs, with fines, jail for offenders

Britain will require passengers arriving from countries where worrying Covid-19 variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face heavy fines or jail terms under tighter curbs coming into effect on Monday. The new rules add to curbs that already ban travel abroad for holidays.

SINGAPORE

Fewer road accidents in 2020, owing to less traffic

The overall number of traffic accidents last year fell, owing to quieter roads during the Covid-19 pandemic, although there were more cases of speeding and fatal drink-driving. The number of fatalities on the road dropped to a record low of 85, a 28 per cent fall from 118 in 2019.



PHOTO: TUCKYS PHOTOGRAPHY



LIFE

Shows get another shot at 2021 Huayi festival

Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts is returning with a smaller hybrid programme this year. The Straits Times highlights three productions at the festival, including The Finger Players' Citizen X - starring writer and actor Liu Xiaoyi (above) - which was a casualty of last year's theatre shutdown.