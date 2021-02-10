THE BIG STORY

Dilhan Pillay to succeed

Ho Ching as Temasek CEO Temasek chief executive Ho Ching will retire this year after 17 years at the helm of the state investor, with Mr Dilhan Pillay set to take over on Oct 1. The Singaporean is the CEO of Temasek International, the commercial arm of Temasek driving its investments, and will continue to hold this position.

WORLD

Trump's lawyers call trial a brazen political act

The US Senate was yesterday set to try Mr Donald Trump in the country's first impeachment trial of a former president. Mr Trump's defence team says the trial is a "brazen political act" of retribution, while Democratic prosecutors argue that he wilfully incited last month's violent Capitol insurrection.

THE BIG STORY

New alliance aims to improve work-life balance

Working from home may have meant more flexibility, but it has not always translated into better work-life balance, something a new private-public alliance wants to change. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Manpower and its tripartite partners, and comprises employees, employers and other stakeholders.

SINGAPORE

Satisfaction scores up for taxis and private-hire cars

Overall satisfaction with taxis and private-hire car services continued to tick upwards last year, according to an annual survey commissioned by the Public Transport Council. Results released yesterday showed mean satisfaction scores for point-to-point services, which include both taxis and private-hire cars, rising across the board.

BUSINESS

SIA defers $4b spending on Boeing, Airbus planes

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it had reached agreements with plane-makers Boeing and Airbus to defer aircraft deliveries amounting to more than $4 billion of capital expenditure between the 2020/21 and 2022/23 financial years to later years. It is also converting its orders for 14 B787-10 to 11 B777-9s, which are bigger planes.

SPORT

Leading tennis players to give local fans a treat

Promising 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 19, and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, ranked 43rd, will headline the 28-player singles draw at the Singapore Tennis Open starting on Feb 22. It will be the first top-level men's event here since the 1999 Heineken Open.