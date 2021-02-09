THE BIG STORY

Median household income takes a hit amid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore households hard last year, with the overall median household income falling for the first time since the economy was battered by the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Last year, the median household income fell 2.5 per cent in nominal terms, from $9,425 to $9,189.

THE BIG STORY

Virus testing for Chinatown workers off to strong start

The two-day Covid-19 surveillance testing for workers in Chinatown was off to a strong start yesterday, with over 70 people seen waiting to get swabbed at lunchtime. All 10 workers who spoke to The Straits Times said they knew about the testing as staff from government agencies had visited the area and given out fliers.

WORLD

26 dead, 171 missing in aftermath of glacier disaster in India

Rescuers were searching for 171 people missing in the Indian Himalayas after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water and debris down a mountain valley in the state of Uttarakhand. At least 26 people are dead. Most of those killed or missing are workers at two dam projects, renewing concerns about untrammelled construction activity in a fragile hill ecosystem.

WORLD

China lagging in its goal to vaccinate 50m by CNY

China has some catching up to do in its goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday. The health authorities said last Thursday that 31 million doses had been given out, but that figure is well short of the 100 million shots required to inoculate 50 million people under a two-dose regimen required by Chinese vaccines.

SINGAPORE

Tesla gets nod to sell its cars here

American electric carmaker Tesla has secured approval to start selling its cars here. Observers said the cars could be priced from $145,000 - less than a Toyota Camry. The recent appearance of two Tesla models on the Land Transport Authority's fuel economy comparison website means the carmaker is almost ready to open for business.

LIFE

Travel firms here adapt to ride out pandemic

With travel halted for close to a year and no respite on the horizon, companies that were hoping for a quick recovery when the pandemic hit last year have been forced to take a longer view. Travel agencies that The Straits Times spoke to said they are doing all they can to stay afloat and retain staff.