THE BIG STORY

Budget to focus on helping workers and firms: Heng

Helping workers and businesses to adapt, innovate and grow will be a key priority for Budget 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat yesterday. The Government will also continue to support those in hard-hit sectors, but Singapore must press on with the economic transformation it started five years ago, he added.

THE BIG STORY

PR status revoked after Malaysian breaks SHN rules

A Malaysian man who was convicted of leaving his hostel multiple times during his stay-home notice (SHN) was stripped of his permanent residence (PR) status on Thursday. Chong Tet Choe, 47, is the first to have his PR status revoked for breaching Covid-19 rules.



Students at a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong last June. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

HK unveils controversial national security curriculum

Hong Kong has unveiled controversial guidelines for schools in the Chinese-ruled city that include teaching students about colluding with foreign forces and subversion as part of a new national security curriculum. The Education Bureau's guidelines show that Beijing's plans for semi-autonomous Hong Kong go beyond quashing dissent, and aim for a societal overhaul to bring its most restive city more in line with the Chinese Communist Party-ruled mainland.

THE BIG STORY

Don't delay plans to raise CPF contributions: NTUC

The planned increase in Central Provident Fund contribution rates should not be deferred further beyond early next year, said National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general Heng Chee How. He added that there also should be no change to plans to raise the retirement and re-employment ages from July next year.

BUSINESS

Retail sales dip in Dec without Xmas splurge

Retailers ended the year on a sour note as the traditional Christmas spending splurge was missing in action. Takings at the till fell 3.6 per cent last December from the same month in 2019, far steeper than the revised 1.7 per cent year-on-year decline in November, according to Department of Statistics data.



PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Myanmar police detain more people amid protests

The Myanmar police arrested another key aide of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and local media said that at least 30 people were detained yesterday over protests against the military coup. The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Ms Suu Kyi and others, and stressed the need to uphold democracy.