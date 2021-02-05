THE BIG STORY

4th desalination plant to boost water security

Singapore took another step towards boosting its water security by opening its fourth desalination plant. Speaking at the official opening yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that weather conditions are set to become more volatile, and it will become harder for Singapore to ensure a stable and reliable water supply.

WORLD

Britain past peak of latest Covid-19 wave, say officials

Britain has passed the peak of its latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said, as the country reached the milestone of vaccinating 10 million people - equivalent to about 15 per cent of its population. Britain's immunisation programme puts the country on track to provide shots to 15 million citizens by Feb 15.

More can be done to boost use of Singapore tourism vouchers

The SingapoRediscovers voucher scheme got off to a strong start. By the end of December, more than 300,000 Singaporeans had used their vouchers, amounting to about $36 million in vouchers and payments. But it may now be time to consider how the take-up rate of the vouchers can be boosted so that both consumers and the tourism industry can benefit further.

SINGAPORE

Study on raising wages in food service sector

Consumers may have to pay more when eating out so that low-wage workers such as cooks, waiters and kitchen assistants can see higher wages. This could be the impact of a move to raise the income of low-wage workers in the food service sector, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said yesterday.

SPORT

Singapore Premier League gets high-tech boost

Singapore Premier League clubs will be equipped with wearable Global Positioning System devices and other gear in the new season to help them monitor their players' fitness, speed and intensity under a two-year deal between the Football Association of Singapore and South Korean football science technology firm Fitogether.

BUSINESS

SIA reports loss of $142m in Q3, far lower than in Q2

Better operating numbers and lower write-downs saw Singapore Airlines report a lower loss in the third quarter compared with the previous three months. It racked up a net loss of $142 million for the three months to Dec 31, a significant improvement on the massive $2.34 billion loss in the July-September period.