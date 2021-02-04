THE BIG STORY

S'pore approves Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Singapore has approved American pharmaceutical company Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for local use, with the first shipment expected to arrive around March if all goes according to plan. It will be progressively rolled out for individuals aged 18 and older, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

ISD adjusting approach to rehabilitation of radicals

The Internal Security Department (ISD) is adjusting its approach to rehabilitation as those detained or dealt with for terror-linked activity are younger than before. While addressing the extremist ideology that influences these youth remains a priority, additional attention is being paid to non-ideological factors.

SINGAPORE

Woman gets 8½ years' jail for abusing family friend

A 34-year-old woman has become the fifth person from her family to be sent to jail over offences involving a mildly intellectually disabled friend who was treated as a slave and physically abused until she almost died.

Haslinda Ismail was sentenced yesterday to 8½ years' jail. She is out on $30,000 bail and will surrender herself at the State Courts on March 1 to begin serving her sentence.

WORLD

Questions raised over rise in infections amid MCO

The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has continued to surge, three weeks into its reinstatement of tighter rules under a movement control order (MCO). Experts said the authorities have dropped the ball on several areas, and also questioned why workplaces have been responsible for nearly two-thirds of new clusters.

OPINION

Getting used to the idea of Japan as an arms exporter

War equipment with names like Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi or ShinMaywa? Having learnt from their early stumbles, the Japanese are having a go again at selling military hardware, with technology on offer. The idea of Japan as an arms exporter will take some getting used to, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SINGAPORE

S'pore has become more liberal since 2002: Study

Singaporeans remain largely conservative on issues such as homosexuality, abortion, casual sex and prostitution, but deem the likes of divorce, euthanasia and the death penalty as more acceptable, according to findings of a study. Overall, the Republic has become more liberal since 2002.