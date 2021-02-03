THE BIG STORY

Bill passed to limit police use of TraceTogether data

A Bill restricting the use of personal contact tracing data in criminal investigations to only serious crimes, such as murder and terrorism, was passed in Parliament yesterday. This comes after a public outcry when it was revealed last month that the police could use TraceTogether data for criminal probes.

Almost 500 quarantine and SHN breaches found

There have been 367 breaches of stay-home notices (SHNs) and 130 violations of quarantine orders as at Jan 25, Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said in Parliament yesterday. A total of 308,442 SHNs and 268,385 quarantine orders had been issued at that time. Those who breach the orders may be prosecuted.



A deserted shopping district in Kuala Lumpur yesterday amid Malaysia's lockdown. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Malaysia extends MCO as case numbers remain high

Malaysia is extending its movement curbs to Feb 18, as the number of new Covid-19 cases has mostly remained above 3,000 a day in the last three weeks. The movement control order (MCO) encompasses the whole country except Sarawak, with inter-district and inter-state travel banned. The extension will limit Chinese New Year celebrations. To tighten movements further, the government is looking at limiting the number of people allowed in supermarkets.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



OPINION

Making sense of market madness on Wall Street

Insanity on Wall Street was in full view last week, when a ragtag army of amateur traders active on Reddit's investment forums collectively struck a blow against hedge funds. The drama is not over yet. If hedge funds face huge losses, it could trigger a larger sell-off in the broad market, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

Rise in number of patients with flu-like symptoms

Some doctors have been seeing an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms in the past few weeks. Such cases were kept low last year because of good personal hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing, but some people are beginning to let their guard down as the pandemic wears on.

SPORT

S'pore-based World Table Tennis gets all-clear

World Table Tennis, the Singapore-based commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), was set up in 2019 with good governance and financial compliance, consultants have said. The review was commissioned by the ITTF after concerns raised by the German Table Tennis Association.