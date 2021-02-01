THE BIG STORY

Bankruptcy cases at 5-year low amid relief measures

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic ravages the economy, the number of people who were made bankrupt last year sank to the lowest in five years. Experts said the drop could be due to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and government support schemes which provided temporary relief for financially distressed individuals.

WORLD

Jakarta urged to curb fishing by foreign vessels

Indonesia's fishermen say foreign vessels trawling illegally in the North Natuna Sea have become bolder, and they are calling on the government to step up patrols and to sink or seize such boats. Fishermen on the Anambas and Natuna islands say they are seeing Chinese vessels more often in their fishing grounds.

SINGAPORE

Driverless bus trials draw 320 passengers

A total of 320 people have taken the driverless buses at Haw Par Villa and Jurong Island since they were launched last month, with some specially making the trip to the two areas for the ride. With the aim of gaining data that could eventually see these buses rolled out across the island commercially, the trials are set to give Singapore's current edge in the industry a further boost.

SINGAPORE

Police operation uncovers over 200 scam victims

More than 200 victims found out that they had fallen prey to scams in the course of a three-day operation by the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC). During the operation, which began last Wednesday, officers from the ASC worked with banks to intervene in scams involving fake gambling platforms and investments.

BUSINESS

Gourmet grocer's sales surging amid pandemic

The pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses, but some firms continue to survive - and even thrive. As more consumers are gravitating towards organic food and online shopping, digital sales have surged at home-grown gourmet grocery chain Little Farms, said chief executive Joe Stevens.

LIFE

Music schools play by ear as exams move online

The pandemic has forced music exams to move online, sparking anxiety for parents, students and educators who have had to adjust to new practices, with more changes and fine-tuning of exams expected as the outbreak stretches out. London-based ABRSM and music schools weigh in on the situation.