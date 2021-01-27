THE BIG STORY

Vaccination centres in all HDB towns by end-March

There will be one community vaccination centre in each of the 24 Housing Board (HDB) towns by end-March, as Singapore ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with the elderly starting to get their jabs today. The centres will ensure that when more vaccines arrive, they can be quickly distributed to the population.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore's factory output the bright spot in 2020

Singapore's factory output extended its rebound last month, notching another month of better-than-expected performance, with electronics, chemicals and precision engineering driving growth. Overall, manufacturing output increased 7.3 per cent last year, compared with 2019.



Farmers at a tractor rally in Delhi yesterday - India's Republic Day - to protest against farm laws. One person was reportedly killed in protests, and several police officers were injured. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Indian farmers clash with police as nation marks Republic Day

A two-month-long farmers' protest over new farm laws exploded yesterday, with protesters clashing with police as India celebrated its annual Republic Day.

Tear gas was used in at least two spots, including the central part of New Delhi, where farmers clashed with police as farmer leaders called for peace.

SINGAPORE

Refurbished patrol vessels part of new navy flotilla

Two refurbished Republic of Singapore Navy patrol vessels are now back and ready to more effectively defend Singapore's waters after being equipped with new capabilities. They are part of a new Maritime Security and Response Flotilla inaugurated yesterday.

BUSINESS

Most businesses say they can keep going: Survey

Businesses in Singapore saw their revenues plunge by 31 per cent on average amid the Covid-19 pandemic, although 69 per cent of them are confident of sustaining themselves for the next 12 months. Almost two-thirds of businesses were negatively affected by the pandemic, an annual survey found.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



SPORT

No easy vaccine solution for Olympic participants

The Tokyo Games organisers and the International Olympic Committee are facing a tough balancing act regarding Covid-19 vaccinations for foreign athletes and officials. While it is not mandatory, those who do not get inoculated are likely to face a longer quarantine and additional testing.