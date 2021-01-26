THE BIG STORY

Using pandemic to 'reset' Singapore for the better

The Covid-19 pandemic has set the stage for Singapore to "reset" itself, emerging from the crisis a fairer, greener and more united country. This means combating inequality, ensuring social mobility, building a greener economy and fostering a renewed sense of solidarity, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Global economic recovery still uncertain: Tharman

Until the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines is widespread and the world achieves herd immunity, global economic recovery will be uncertain, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said. Governments must therefore prepare for a range of possibilities, be ready to deal with setbacks and protect their weakest citizens.

SINGAPORE

Number of cases falls, but dengue is still a danger

The danger from dengue is far from over, even as the number of cases in Singapore has fallen, the National Environment Agency said yesterday. The population of the Aedes mosquito increased 8 per cent last month. On top of that, infections by DenV-3 and DenV-4 - two dengue serotypes that are less commonly seen here - have increased and now account for more than half the cases.

WORLD

Senate divide deepens as impeachment trial nears

US lawmakers on Sunday burrowed into duelling positions over the impending impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, deepening the schisms in an already divided Senate a day before the House was to deliver its charge to lawmakers. Senate leaders agreed last Friday to delay the trial for two weeks.

SINGAPORE

New water detention tank to prevent flooding

A new underground detention tank will be built beside Syed Alwi Road by 2025 to prevent flooding in the low-lying Jalan Besar area. Construction of the tank, due to begin in the third quarter of this year, is part of Singapore's wider efforts to adapt to climate change, which will bring more frequent and intense rainstorms.

BUSINESS

More Chinese firms planning to invest here

A rising number of Chinese firms are making plans to expand overseas, and increasingly, they are picking Singapore as the destination to invest or raise funds. Amid uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions and the pandemic, the Republic has become a more attractive destination, said experts.