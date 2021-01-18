THE BIG STORY

Local unis offered 1,000 extra places last year

The six local universities offered around 1,000 extra places last year as pandemic-related disruptions forced students to readjust plans. The universities will continue to offer additional places this year if the situation does not change. Some of the additional places went to Singaporeans who had initially planned to study overseas.

WORLD

China's mega dam project raises water worries in India

China's plan to build a mega dam along the Yarlung Tsangpo River, the upper stream of what India calls the Brahmaputra, has raised fears that the dam may affect water flow to India and Bangladesh. Some experts said that the new dam will give Beijing leverage, adding to worries about growing Chinese assertiveness.

SINGAPORE

New study sheds light on cross-national families

A new study on cross-national families has found that families with a Singapore-born husband and a wife born overseas have the lowest per capita family income and the highest level of family conflict, compared with other family types. The study is part of a bigger one funded by the Ministry of Education.

SINGAPORE

New vest to help first-aiders better learn CPR on women

A new vest that gives medical dummies a feminine physique has been developed by the Singapore Heart Foundation for use in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. The vest can help familiarise first-aiders with where to correctly place their hands on a woman's chest - on the lower half of the sternum, just like for men.

SPORT

Full-time gamer living his dream career

Ho "SynC" Ee Hong's (right) leap of faith from insurance agent to professional gamer has paid off. The 26-year-old Singaporean's e-sports team, RSG, is taking part in the week-long M2 World Championship starting in Singapore today, with two local and 10 foreign sides competing for US$300,000 (S$399,100) in prize money.

LIFE

2 local writers in first tie for Epigram fiction prize

The Epigram Books Fiction Prize has announced its first tie, splitting the award between Singaporean writers Sebastian Sim and Boey Meihan. They will each receive $15,000 from the sixth edition of the prize, Singapore's only award for unpublished English-language novels.