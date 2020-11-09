THE BIG STORY

Keep up virtuous circle of good governance: PM Lee

Singapore needs to keep up the virtuous circle of good governance that results in political stability and enables long-term planning, even as the People's Action Party (PAP) responds to the country's changing politics, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the PAP conference, which was attended by 3,000 party activists.

WORLD

Indian states propose laws against 'love jihad'

Five Indian states have proposed new laws on forced religious conversions around marriage, fuelling the "love jihad" conspiracy theory which claims that Muslim men are carrying out an organised campaign to convert women to Islam. The love jihad debate follows a Hindu woman's murder in Haryana.

SCIENCE

Pulau Ubin's biodiversity holds lessons for Singapore

Pulau Ubin's rich biodiversity holds conservation lessons for Singapore as the Republic seeks to infuse more of nature into its cityscape.

Environment correspondent Audrey Tan and executive photojournalist Mark Cheong find out how it is that this tiny island - more than 70 times smaller than the mainland - is so rich in biodiversity.

SINGAPORE

Man claiming to be prophet blamed for marriages' end

A former massage therapist in Singapore, who claims God speaks to him directly and preaches that gambling is permitted in order to help needy Muslims, has several men blaming him for the end of their marriages. They claim he has taken the women as his spiritual wives. Among other things, he had described himself as a prophet.

OPINION

China girds itself for war amid uncertain times

After China's Fifth Plenum meeting of its communist elite last month, the term bei zhan, or prepare for war, appeared in its five-year development blueprints. China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at how the country's leadership is responding to an increasingly hostile external environment.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



SINGAPORE

1,200 leak-monitoring sensors to be deployed

Some 1,200 leak-monitoring sensors are to be deployed islandwide before the end of next year, adding to PUB's toolkit of new leak detection technologies. The water agency said last Friday that 120 such sensors currently line the large water mains here, monitoring and analysing noises in the pipes to pick up the presence of leaks.