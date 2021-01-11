THE BIG STORY

Half of O-level school leavers opting for poly

More O-level school leavers are taking the polytechnic route. The Ministry of Education said that of the 20,300 candidates posted to a post-secondary education institution last year via the Joint Admissions Exercise, 52 per cent were posted to the five polytechnics here. This is a record in recent years.

WORLD

India faces challenges in its vaccine diplomacy

India is planning to share doses of Covid-19 vaccines with its smaller neighbours, in a move that is expected to fortify its influence in the region. But as the country that has a reputation of being the world's pharmacy begins to inoculate its own population, it has to balance its diplomacy goals with its immense domestic needs.

WORLD

Pelosi signals planned action against Trump

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers to be "prepared to return to Washington" this week, suggesting she is considering impeachment or another formal response to President Donald Trump's encouragement of his supporters who attacked the Capitol.

SINGAPORE

Free health screening services at Punggol CC

A pilot scheme to provide free health screening services - using the latest health technologies - for Singaporeans aged above 50 is now under way at the Punggol 21 Community Club. Up to 1,000 residents can register online to visit a telemedicine booth at the club, where they will be checked for various conditions.

SPORT

E-sports a hit here, but S'pore still behind big guns

Singapore's e-sports industry has grown tremendously in recent years but still trails behind regional powerhouses such as China and South Korea, say observers. While a few local players have made their mark globally and there is more prize money, gaming is not yet part of mainstream culture and the amateur scene is not strong.

LIFE

Best Album win only the start for Sun Shengxi

For Taiwanese-Korean singer-songwriter Sun Shengxi, winning the Best Mandarin Album accolade at the 2019 Golden Melody Awards was great, but it was not an end point in itself. Sun, who sings about her quest to achieve more in her latest album, says she is often not satisfied with the status quo.