THE BIG STORY

Vaccination will be one of S’pore’s key focus areas

The national effort to vaccinate the population will require considerable resources and will be one of Singapore’s key focus areas this year, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, as he fleshed out the country’s vaccination strategy yesterday. “Vaccinations will be a key enabler allowing us to return to normalcy,” Mr Gan told Parliament.

WORLD

Scientists debate new vaccination strategies

Scientists are locked in a heated debate over a surprising question on Covid-19 vaccination: Is it wisest to hold back the second dose everyone will need, and instead give as many people as possible an inoculation now? Britain has already elected to delay the second dose as a way of widely distributing the partial protection from a single shot.

WORLD

Trump pushes Georgia poll official to flip Biden victory

United States President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official, a fellow Republican, in an extraordinary phone conversation to “find” enough votes to overturn Mr Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The call raised the prospect that Mr Trump may have violated laws that prohibit interference in elections.

SINGAPORE

Misdiagnosis by KTPH lab cost patients thousands

At least 200 patients were wrongly diagnosed by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with a more aggressive form of breast cancer than they actually had. Some were given unnecessary treatment that likely cost tens of thousands of dollars for each of them. The results of a retest for eight patients are still pending.

BUSINESS

S’pore factory activity up for 6th consecutive month

Manufacturing ended a tumultuous year on a high note with factory activity up again last month – its sixth consecutive month of expansion. Experts say the sector will continue to be a key driver of economic growth this year, but warned that this could be tempered amid restrictions as Covid-19 continues to spread globally.

LIFE

Go on a tour and learn to cook

With international travel curtailed, many people are now enjoying local experiences such as cooking classes and tours. If you are keen on both these activities, home-grown tour company Let’s Go Tour offers cooking tours called Let’s Go Cook. You can choose from Thai, Hokkien and Hainanese cooking.