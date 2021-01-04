THE BIG STORY

Record online donations amid pandemic

Despite the deepest recession since Singapore's independence in 1965, Singaporeans dipped deep into their pockets to give record sums to charity through online platforms last year. With the shadow of the pandemic hanging over the nation, Giving.sg received more than $84 million last year - over twice the sum it collected in 2019.

WORLD

US faces election challenge and Georgia polls this week

It is a tough week ahead for the United States, with two routine events taking on great significance this year. Run-off elections in Georgia will decide if the Democratic Party can control the Senate, while a dozen Republican senators are set to challenge the presidential election results at a joint session of Congress.

SINGAPORE

New book on the practice of illegal prison cooking

The little-known practice of illegal prison cooking, or "masak", is documented in a new book. Based on the experiences of eight former inmates interviewed by author Sheere Ng, the book describes the lengths to which inmates would go to regain some sense of autonomy behind bars, or simply to break the monotony of prison life.

SINGAPORE

Eateries get a boost as bookings pick up in Dec

While Covid-19 might have dented the food and beverage business last year, eateries enjoyed a burst of activity last month, with more bookings made compared with a year ago. Food and beverage players said it reflects a recovery in consumer confidence and is likely a result of Covid-19 affecting year-end plans, including travel.

BUSINESS

Positioning for the 'next big thing'

Investors dream of discovering the "next big thing". The next decade will favour disruptors in sectors undergoing technological transformation, with fintech, healthtech and greentech offering promise of strong growth, says Ms Tan Min Lan, Asia-Pacific head of UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment office.

SPORT

Eight team sports left out of National School Games

With last year's National School Games cancelled owing to the pandemic, many student-athletes could leave school without playing competitive sport for two years after eight team sports, including football, rugby and netball, were left out of this year's schedule. Some others will be played under scaled-down formats.