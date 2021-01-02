THE BIG STORY

The twice-delayed high-speed rail (HSR) project between Singapore and Malaysia will no longer go ahead, after both countries were unable to reach an agreement on changes proposed by Malaysia. The termination of the agreement came amid recent rumours that Malaysia has decided to build the line alone.

THE BIG STORY

Measures for containing the spread of Covid-19 would still hold for the fast-spreading strain circulating in Britain that may show up in more cases here, unless it gets loose in the community, said infectious disease experts. So far, there is one case here with the B117 strain - a 17-year-old Singaporean who arrived from Britain on Dec 6.

SINGAPORE



At least one of the navy's eight littoral mission ships patrols Singapore waters at all times. PHOTO: MINDEF



As countries locked down borders and travel fell, one might assume national security would require less resources, as crowds thinned and people stayed home. But the security forces of Singapore continued with key operations to defend against persistent threats, Covid-19 or not. Journalist Fabian Koh speaks to security agencies, which shared the changes and challenges they faced.

BUSINESS

With leisure travel grinding to a halt amid the pandemic, many in Singapore did not make full use of their annual leave. While these unused vacation days may have been wiped off in other years, some organisations have allowed employees to carry over their leave days to this year. Others have come up with other means to ensure that their employees' paid leave days do not go to waste.

SPORT

If you think marathoners and triathletes are a rare or special breed, wait till you meet Lua Jiong How and Vicki Zhu. The Singaporeans are into ultramarathons and have both completed the four-day 120km Half Marathon des Sables.

LIFE



ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



At the National Museum's latest exhibition, visitors can relive the sights, sounds and even smells of Singapore from the 1950s to today through photos, artefacts, audio-visual footage and special digital features. Called Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, the free exhibition opened on Dec 19 and runs till Aug 29.