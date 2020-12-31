THE BIG STORY

Singapore's vaccination programme kicks off

Singapore's national Covid-19 vaccination programme kicked off, with the first Pfizer-BioNTech jabs being administered to 40 healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. This marks an important milestone in the Republic's fight against Covid-19, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters.

Bikes without handbrakes should be banned: Panel

Bicycles without a functioning handbrake should be banned from footpaths and roads, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel said yesterday. If accepted, this proposed rule will affect fixed-gear bicycles, which generally do not have hand-operated brakes but instead rely on the rider's pedal resistance to stop.

WORLD

US falling short of vaccination targets as Covid-19 cases mount

The United States risks losing ground against Covid-19 as a new post-holiday surge fills hospitals and the scale of vaccine administration falls below expectations.

Adding to worries is the detection of the first known case of the more contagious British variant in Colorado, in a young man with no travel history, suggesting local transmission of unknown origin.

Malaysians slam 'double standard' in pothole issue

Malaysia's Public Works Department (PWD) is facing online backlash for alleged double standard following its response to a pothole accident involving a Cabinet minister. For many, the PWD's action stood in stark contrast to the department's and the local authorities' response to poor road quality.

SINGAPORE

Punggol flat owners get keys to smart HDB homes

More than 1,400 households will be able to monitor electricity usage across appliances in smart-enabled flats in Punggol Northshore. The 1,192 home owners who had collected the keys to their flats as at Dec 14 were the first in Singapore to live in such smart-enabled Housing Board (HDB) flats, HDB said yesterday.

BUSINESS

Terence Loh files police report against cousin

Another twist has emerged in the saga involving the cousins linked to a company that made a bid to buy English Premier League football club Newcastle United. Mr Terence Loh is now linking Mr Nelson Loh to cash missing from a firm where Mr Nelson Loh's wife was a director.