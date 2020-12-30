THE BIG STORY

Home-based learning for secondary, JC students

All secondary and junior college (JC) students will undertake home-based learning for at least two days a month starting from the third term of next year. This is set to become part of the new normal, pandemic or not. By the fourth term of 2022, this would have been implemented at every level of all JCs and secondary schools.







WORLD

Beijing tightens curbs as Covid-19 cases spike

Beijing edged towards a state of alarm as a flurry of Covid-19 cases sparked mass testing and lockdowns of some residential areas, and caused mass gatherings and performances to be cancelled. Some 18 locally transmitted cases, the first domestic infections in Beijing in more than 150 days, have been detected since Dec 14.







WORLD

Bangladesh moves Rohingya group to island

Four Bangladesh navy ships took the second and bigger group of Rohingya Muslims yet from crowded refugee camps to an island three hours from the mainland. The government insisted that the 1,800 refugees want to start new lives on Bhashan Char, where others arrived earlier this month.







SINGAPORE

Assisted-living show-flat opens early at HDB Hub

A show-flat for Singapore's first assisted-living public housing is now open at HDB Hub, a week ahead of schedule. To be located in Bukit Batok, the Community Care Apartments are targeted at those aged 65 and above who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.







BUSINESS

Gold prices expected to continue rising next year

Gold prices are expected to continue climbing next year as investors flock to the safe-haven asset amid the lingering uncertainty of the pandemic. The yellow metal has lost some of its shine, but prices are still set to rise as countries grapple with vaccine roll-outs and currencies depreciate, say analysts.

SPORT

Sports Hub eyes more, bigger live events in 2021

The Singapore Sports Hub is confident of staging more and bigger live events next year on the back of its successful hosting of multiple One Championship events since October. Sports Hub chief executive Lionel Yeo said yesterday that it has been a challenging year but one of learning opportunities.