THE BIG STORY

Vaccinations here to start with healthcare workers

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination exercise will begin on Wednesday with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, followed by those from other healthcare institutions in the coming weeks. Seniors aged 70 and above will get vaccinated from February, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

Attractions in Singapore get ready for phase three

As Singapore moves into the third phase of its reopening today, attractions such as Gardens by the Bay (right) have put in place more measures to accommodate more visitors. Attractions that have applied to raise their capacity limit to 65 per cent of their full capacity can do so from today under phase three rules.

OPINION

Snags in China's vaccine diplomacy

On paper, Beijing looks to be in a good position to expand its soft power and influence. But there are concerns over the dearth of vaccine data and its perceived use for geopolitical goals. China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at why China's soft power push is not as simple as a shot in the arm.

WORLD

India plans to promote yoga as a global sport

The Indian government has formally recognised yogasana as a sport that would be promoted widely, with a long-term goal of having it included in the Olympic Games. Yogasana is defined yoga postures that require choreographed movements. Some of the groundwork to codify the sport has already been done.

SINGAPORE

Infrastructure kinks caused by management gaps

A recent viral video showed a walkway in Punggol that stopped short of a bus stop due to a railing blocking the way. Five days later, the issue was fixed. Experts and MPs said such infrastructural kinks can often stem from multiple government agencies having to manage different jurisdictions, priorities and budgets.

SPORT

Local sports officials take key roles in global bodies

Local sports officials are making their mark on the international scene. Jason Lim, 48, now sits on the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations' development committee, while Koh Koon Teck, 54, is chairman of the International Bowling Federation's global coach education pathway.