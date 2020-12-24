THE BIG STORY

70% of S'pore residents now using TraceTogether

About 70 per cent of Singapore residents are now using TraceTogether, fulfilling a target that the authorities wanted to meet before the country entered phase three of its reopening. However, TraceTogether SafeEntry will not be made mandatory until everyone has had the chance to collect the token or download the app.

WORLD

No travel curbs in Malaysia, but some opt to stay home

Christmas will be Malaysia's first major religious festival to not face travel restrictions since the movement control order was imposed in March. But as Covid-19 continues to spread unabated in the country, some people are choosing to stay home despite being allowed to travel outside their states and districts.

THE BIG STORY

How 'quarantine' became part of the global lexicon

"Quarantine" - a word little used in the daily context prior to this year - has found its way into the lexicon of most people. It has become inextricably linked with international travel and is now even associated with one's political choices in some countries. Different countries have their own take on it - from movement control orders in Malaysia to total lockdowns in parts of China.

WORLD

Trump's latest wave of pardons draws flak

US President Donald Trump has granted clemency to two people who pleaded guilty in the inquiry into Russian meddling in his 2016 election victory, four Blackwater guards convicted in the killing of Iraqi civilians and three corrupt former Republican members of Congress, renewing criticism that he has used his pardon power to protect his political allies.

SINGAPORE

Nurse jailed for attacking nursing home resident

Angered by a nursing home resident who was throwing a tantrum, male nurse Flores Alvin Jay Vargas, 36, assaulted the 67-year-old man and caused him to be hospitalised for seven days. Yesterday, Vargas was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

SINGAPORE

COEs close mostly higher in last tender of the year



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher yesterday, in the last tender of the year, as car dealers made a final push to shore up sales in a year of pandemic and pared-down supply. But, on average, this year's main car premium is higher than last year's only slightly, despite the supply of certificates being 25 per cent smaller.