Group to address concerns over supporting parents

A work group reviewing the Maintenance of Parents Act is proposing to introduce non-monetary orders that could address the root causes of the acrimony leading children to refuse to support their parents financially. These include mandatory counselling for parents with gambling or other addictions.

SINGAPORE

Jetstar may have little choice in T4 move: Analysts

Aviation analysts said low-cost carrier Jetstar may have little choice but to move its operations from Changi Airport Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, as both sides remain locked in talks. However, one expert warned that there could be commercial consequences if Jetstar decides to reduce its capacity at Changi as a result.

WORLD

Okinawa governor's re-election a blow to US base relocation plan

Incumbent Denny Tamaki secured over 50 per cent of votes cast in Sunday's governor election in Okinawa. His re-election will likely result in a continuing impasse over the relocation of the US Marine base from Futenma in urban Ginowan to the remote Henoko district in Nago. Okinawans want US bases out of their prefecture, citing noise pollution, crime and fatal accidents.

BUSINESS

More S'pore start-ups venturing into Vietnam

The number of start-ups from Singapore venturing into overseas markets through Enterprise Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance programme has ballooned to more than 400 in less than five years. One of those markets is Vietnam, with its large workforce and lower labour costs, say experts.

OPINION

Tangled path for South Korea's diplomacy

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the Chip 4 alliance highlight the pressures on South Korean interests in its balancing act between the United States and China. In Power Play, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon says there is no easy path ahead for the country to separate economics from geopolitics.

OPINION

Learning about changes to marine spaces

Only one of four marine environmental impact assessment reports is available online. ST journalist Ang Qing looks at how not having these reports on marine spaces online might place roadblocks to the public's understanding of the impact of proposed developments on these sites.

