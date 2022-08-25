THE BIG STORY

From next Monday, masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings. But people will still need to wear masks in healthcare facilities and public transport. The further easing of Covid-19 rules comes as the population becomes more resilient to the virus due to high vaccination rates and more people having been infected.

WORLD

The Philippine government has declared an all-out "war" against the sexual exploitation of children online, vowing to prosecute and jail perpetrators amid a threefold surge in online sexual abuse cases involving children. This comes as a new law, the OSAEC Act, took effect on July 30 to give more teeth to the Anti-Child Pornography Act.

SINGAPORE

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers have fished out the body of a Bangladeshi worker who fell into the sea near the Keppel Shipyard in Tuas, after search efforts were called off on Tuesday night. The 38-year-old man had been on a section of concrete pier which collapsed on Monday, also causing a crane to topple and injuring four other workers.

SINGAPORE

After baby Zayn was born just a month ago, Mr Nabeel Salim Abdat and his wife Syahirah discovered their son has type one spinal muscular atrophy, a potentially fatal neuromuscular disorder. They are now trying to raise funds for gene therapy Zolgensma. Costing almost $3 million, it is considered the world's costliest drug.

BUSINESS

Noble Group Limited has been fined $12.6 million by the Singapore authorities for publishing misleading information in its financial statements in a breach of the Securities and Futures Act. This caps a four-year probe into what was once Asia's largest commodity trader.

OPINION

Anyone who believes the power and influence of the Rajapaksas in Sri Lanka are over only needs to examine the circumstances of the visit by the Chinese tracking ship, the Yuan Wang 5 (right), to the southernmost post of Hambantota - seat of the family's political base - to get their bearings corrected, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.