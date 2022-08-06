THE BIG STORY

China announced yesterday it was stopping dialogue with the United States in areas including between theatre-level military commanders and on climate change, in an escalating furore over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (right) visit to Taiwan. Talks on cooperation in drug control and transnational crime will also be suspended.

SINGAPORE

Madam Soniakaur Soniasingh's 17-year-old son, Calvin, was one of two people killed after the lorry they were travelling in crashed into the road divider along Old Jurong Road on Thursday morning. The driver, 25, has been arrested. He was taken to hospital along with the five other lorry passengers who were aged 15 to 20.

WORLD

A decision by India's Supreme Court to uphold the powers of the country's financial crime investigation agency has drawn flak, with legal experts concerned the authorities can detain suspects without bail on weak evidence. Critics of the government may also be targeted under amended laws.

BUSINESS

Retail investors can apply to purchase Singapore's first sovereign green bond from now until noon next Wednesday. The 50-year Green Singapore Government Securities (Infrastructure), or Green SGS (Infra), was priced to yield 3.04 per cent. Find out what you need to know before applying.

WORLD FOCUS

The Thai government's recent launch of digital lottery tickets has seen five million tickets selling out in days. The move to online sales was aimed at countering the chronic ticket overpricing. The official retail price for each government lottery ticket is 80 baht (S$3.10), but vendors hawk them for at least 100 baht.

SPORTS

Teong Tzen Wei has no qualms making sacrifices in chasing his dreams. The Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly silver medallist has been having oats for breakfast every morning since last year. When asked, the swimmer said: "If you really want something, you have to do it wholeheartedly."