THE BIG STORY

Singapore is approaching the peak of its current Covid-19 wave, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, as the number of cases crossed 12,000 yesterday. He added that the key is to ensure that hospital capacity is not stressed. More Covid-19 treatment facilities may take in other patients, with public hospitals facing high demand.

WORLD

Russian forces struck targets across Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region yesterday to prepare the way for an expected armoured thrust to try to take more territory as the five-month-old war entered a new phase. Ukrainian forces were resisting Russian attempts to advance towards the city of Slovyansk.

BUSINESS

Plans for flying taxis to be operational in Seletar could kick in as soon as 2024, and the airport, or vertiport, could serve as a global model for what the future of mobility may look like.

Singapore has already signed two agreements with advanced air mobility start-ups Skyports and Volocopter.

SINGAPORE

The Security Association Singapore has condemned a "sickening" assault on a security officer at Giant Hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park on Monday. The officer had told a man to put on a mask before entering the building. But the man later punched the officer and spewed vulgarities at him.

LIFE

Johnathan Chew (centre), 23, winner of the latest season of MasterChef Singapore, stood out with his flair for creating desserts. The National University of Singapore dentistry student put his studies on hold to take part in the show but plans to return to his studies while juggling his culinary pursuits.

OPINION

International travel is back. Club Med, the iconic French resort chain, is gearing up for the revival. Its president Henri Giscard d'Estaing (left) talks about how the venerable chain had to deal with rivals, Covid-19 and other challenges in an interview with associate editor Vikram Khanna.