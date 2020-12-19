THE BIG STORY

More checks on F&B outlets ahead of festive period

As the year-end festive season approaches, Singapore is ensuring that there is no letting up of safety measures to keep the coronavirus at bay. Starting this weekend, there will be more checks on food and beverage (F&B) outlets to make sure that safe management measures are complied with.

THE BIG STORY

US daily deaths top 3k as another vaccine awaits nod

US Covid-19 deaths topped 3,000 for a third straight day on Thursday, as the Food and Drug Administration worked rapidly towards granting emergency approval for Moderna's vaccine.

SINGAPORE

Smart letter box system goes on trial at Clementi HDB block

Residents of Block 202 in Clementi Avenue 6 will now be notified on their mobile phones of new mail and can collect it with a touch of their phone screens during a year-long trial.

PostPal was launched yesterday by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann. In the past week, nine in 10 eligible households in the Housing Board block have registered for the trial.

WORLD

US nuclear weapons agency hacked

The United States nuclear weapons agency and at least three states were hacked as part of a suspected Russian cyber attack that struck a number of federal government agencies. Microsoft was also breached, and its products were used to further attacks on others, Reuters reported.

WORLD

Chip shortage hurting car, smartphone production

Makers of cars and electronic devices from televisions to smartphones are sounding alarm bells about a global shortage of chips, which is causing manufacturing delays as consumer demand bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis and is picking up faster than expected.

SINGAPORE

$25m scheme to boost efforts at inclusion

A $25 million initiative with the dual aim of supporting projects that help people with disabilities and funding public education for a more inclusive society was launched yesterday. The launch at the Enabling Village was attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.