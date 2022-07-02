THE BIG STORY

SAF must be prepared amid uncertain global climate

The Singapore Armed Forces must be prepared for all eventualities to ensure the Republic's defence and deterrence remain strong amid an uncertain global environment, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said. In his SAF Day message, he noted the country was vulnerable to faraway events, and cannot escape being impacted. A1

WORLD

Russian firms keen to invest in Indonesia: Putin

President Vladimir Putin offered to have Russian Railways invest in Indonesia's new capital, among several projects the two countries are set to work jointly on. Russian energy companies are also keen to invest in Indonesia, the Russian embassy in Jakarta cited Mr Putin as saying during President Joko Widodo's visit to Moscow. A12

WORLD

Malaysia soup kitchens struggle with more mouths to feed

Malaysia's soup kitchens are grappling with soaring food inflation and more mouths to feed as the problem of homelessness worsens in Kuala Lumpur following the pandemic. More urban poor and elderly are among the growing pool of homeless individuals. Previously, soup kitchens saw mostly unemployed middle-aged people and undocumented migrants seeking help. A13

SINGAPORE

Lawyer suspended for misconduct

Lawyer Ooi Oon Tat has been suspended after his "inaction and lackadaisical conduct" resulted in his client's lawsuit being struck out. The court said Mr Ooi destroyed his client's cause of action by failing to act on his instructions to send certain documents to the opposing side and failing to make good any of the loss suffered by his client. B1

WORLD FOCUS

Push in Australia to cut down on food waste

In Australia, eateries, stores, suppliers and various organisations are trying to salvage food that would go to waste, so as to help farmers, the environment and those needing food aid. The food that goes to waste each year in the country uses about 2,600 gigalitres of water, or five times the volume of water in Sydney Harbour. A26

SINGAPORE

South-east Asia's first port of call since 2020 When Spectrum of the Seas (above), sailing from Singapore, docked in Malaysia's Port Klang yesterday, it was a milestone for the cruise industry. It was the first time since the pandemic that a cruise ship was making a port of call. The industry here is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels by 2024. B3