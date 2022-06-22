THE BIG STORY

Lower-income families and the more vulnerable are getting help to deal with the impact of inflation, in a $1.5 billion support package announced yesterday. Besides a cash payment of up to $300, self-employed persons such as taxi and private-hire car drivers will get a $150 one-off relief to offset higher fuel costs.

WORLD

Shenzhen, China's technology hub, has become the latest region in the country to be hit by a Covid-19 flare-up, triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighbourhoods. An hour's drive away from the city, gambling enclave Macau is also racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months.

SINGAPORE

"Grace days", tackling a "grades-obsessed culture" and improving university mental health services were among the proposals to improve the mental health of undergraduates, in a report by the Inter-University Network presented to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong yesterday.

SINGAPORE

The first-ever gut microbiome banking service in South-east Asia has been launched to enable individuals to store the best version of their poop - which is rich in good bacteria. Healthy microbes can be harnessed to treat diseases such as severe diarrhoea and inflammatory bowel disease.

SPORT

Englishman Michael Browne (left) is poised to be appointed the Football Association of Singapore's technical director following the abrupt resignation of Joseph Palatsides about seven months ago. Browne, picked from a five-man shortlist, has previously worked in India, Qatar and Australia.

LIFE

K-pop powerhouse BTS' (left) three-disc compilation album, Proof, has become the band's sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

The success of Proof followed a standard marketing playbook for K-pop groups, with fans rushing to buy collectible releases in physical formats.