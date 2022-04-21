Must-reads

Sanofi breaks ground on high-tech vaccine facility

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi broke ground yesterday on its state-of-the-art vaccine facility in Singapore, which will allow it to quickly pivot to making new vaccines. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Covid-19 has reinforced the importance of pandemic preparedness and supply chain resilience.

THE BIG STORY

Law Society to review Bar applications of cheaters

Trainee lawyers found to have cheated in their qualifying exam and apply to be called to the Bar will have their applications reviewed. This would include any evidence of steps they have taken to address their past conduct. If the Law Society is not satisfied that they are fit to be admitted as lawyers, it will object to their admission.

WORLD

Light on the horizon for Shanghai's Covid-19 fight

China's commercial capital of Shanghai reported no new Covid-19 infections outside quarantine areas in two districts yesterday, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle. A city health official said that community spread has been effectively curbed. 

BUSINESS

Asia to be hit harder by climate change: Report

Climate change and the transition to carbon neutrality pose both risks and opportunities for businesses and countries, noted a report. It added that Asia will be disproportionately hit, with Singapore losing 46 per cent of gross domestic product in the worst scenario, but the Republic is ready to tackle these issues. 

SPORT

Shell-shocked United 'six years' behind Liverpool

Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick called Tuesday's 4-0 rout at Liverpool "embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating", and said his team were six years behind the Reds, who stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple. Manchester City will regain the Premier League lead if they beat Brighton. 

LIFE

Cagey about role but won over by script

Actor Nicolas Cage was "terrified" to read the script for his new action comedy, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, in which he plays himself as desperate and riddled with anxiety. But the fact that it made him uncomfortable was a good sign, says the actor, 58, whose career began in the 1980s.

