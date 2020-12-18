THE BIG STORY

Job market improved in Q3, but S'pore not out of woods

The job market perked up during the third quarter, but Singapore is not out of the woods yet and recovery may be a long process. A Ministry of Manpower market report yesterday shows that employment rose among residents to near pre-Covid-19 levels, while job vacancies were up for the first time this year.

For herd immunity, at least 80% need to be vaccinated

At least 80 per cent of Singapore's population would have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19, said the Health Ministry's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan. He also strongly encourages everyone who is suitable to get the vaccination to reduce the likelihood of spread here.

SPORT

Russia to miss Tokyo Olympics despite halving of ban

The Russian flag and anthem will not be seen and heard at next year's delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A Swiss court yesterday upheld doping sanctions against the country but cut the original ban from four years to two. Still, Russia's athletes can compete as neutrals.

SINGAPORE

Employers to pay more for new maids from Indonesia

From next month, employers must pay a one-time placement fee that used to be borne by incoming maids from Indonesia. A new ruling by the Indonesian authorities will add an extra cost of up to $3,000. The fee is meant to cover expenses incurred by new maids coming to Singapore.

SINGAPORE

NUS to take more steps to tackle sexual misconduct

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is taking more steps to tackle sexual misconduct, in the wake of recent cases which involved its faculty members and following a review. Many of these measures will be implemented over the next few months. They include training for staff and bystanders, and publishing a six-monthly report on cases.

WORLD

US Covid-19 vaccine roll-out hits a snag

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in the United States saw unexpected hitches, including some vaccines being stored at overly low temperatures and Pfizer reporting potential production challenges, officials said. Pfizer's vaccines, made with partner BioNTech, are supposed to be kept at around minus 70 deg C.