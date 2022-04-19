THE BIG STORY

Faced with uncertain economic prospects, a rich-poor divide and climate change, governments must relook their approach to driving inclusive and sustainable growth, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. He was speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics as part of a trip to the United States.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, all nightlife businesses will fully reopen from today, with Covid-19 safety measures in place. Operators must adhere to all prevailing measures. The Straits Times answers some questions that patrons and nightlife operators may have as Singapore gears up to party again.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday appointed 17 new ministers to his Cabinet, while his elder brother stays as prime minister, amid rising public anger over the government's economic mismanagement. Critics have dubbed the move "useless" as the country battles rising food prices and fuel shortages.

A Malaysian driver involved in a crash that killed eight teenagers riding modified bicycles in Johor five years ago has been released on bail and allowed to appeal against her High Court conviction. This followed a public outcry over Sam Ke Ting's case after she was sent to jail despite wanting to appeal to a higher court.

The three Malay shrines at the top of a hill on Kusu Island will have to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed the heritage site. A cleaner who was staying there spotted the fire and alerted the police. The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday evening. The Singapore Land Authority said the site has been cordoned off for the safety of visitors and to facilitate investigations.

Singapore's domestic recycling rate remained at 13 per cent last year - unchanged from 2020's 10-year low - even as households produced more waste as more economic activity resumed here. The National Environment Agency said households generated 1.82 million tonnes of waste last year.