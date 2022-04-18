THE BIG STORY

With the land border reopening fully on April 1, some Singaporeans are returning to their homes in Johor Baru after two years. They have been greeted by ruined furniture, dead cockroaches and lizard droppings. While some want to sell their properties, others hope to resume commuting to Singapore now that borders are open.

Tech giant Google has topped a ranking of Singapore's best employers for the second time in a row. The Economic Development Board, a government agency, was runner-up, according to Singapore's Best Employers 2022, a ranking of the top 200 companies and institutions with at least 200 employees released today.

With their long history and heritage, local Chinese clan associations offer a treasure trove of artefacts that embody the early years of Singapore and past immigrants. The latest clan association to set up a heritage gallery is the Chin Kang Huay Kuan. It is establishing a 200 sq m multimedia Chin Kang gallery, to be ready in about a year, on the fourth level of its Bukit Pasoh building.

Ukrainian soldiers appeared to defy a Russian ultimatum to lay down their arms yesterday in the port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost seized, in what would be its biggest prize of the war. Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port are still fighting, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said yesterday.

Students, parents and supporters are thrilled with the National School Games' return last month after a two-year coronavirus hiatus. But they face a packed schedule with competition in the A, B and Senior divisions squeezed into a single term, from two previously. This week is especially tight with events taking place in 19 sports.

Students are looking forward to the return of residential campus life as universities ease Covid-19 safe management measures. Since January, more in-person activities have been held as the institutions explore ways to bring back events, such as orientation camps and hall activities, on a larger scale.