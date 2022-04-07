Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

$500m set aside to revive Singapore's tourism sector

Close to half a billion dollars has been set aside to kick-start Singapore's tourism sector and bring travellers back as borders reopen.

A wellness festival and an action sports facility in Orchard Road, where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard, are among new initiatives that will be launched. 

THE BIG STORY

HK's No. 2 official signals bid to be city's leader

Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Mr John Lee, may contend for the top job once his resignation is approved - paving the way for him to make a bid for the post of chief executive next month, when the Election Committee picks the next leader. Once his resignation is approved, he will likely be the only person to seek the post. 

WORLD

Hospitals out of supplies amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday revoked the state of emergency he declared last week, as protesters continued to demand his resignation over shortages of food, fuel and, now, medication. Health workers have been demonstrating in many hospitals across the country since Monday. Many medical facilities have run out of local anaesthesia, needles and gloves. 

OPINION

Why Sri Lanka reels from bad politics

Last week's mass resignation of the Cabinet, in a bow to public opinion, will not signal the end of Sri Lanka's predicament. Years of bad management and bad luck mean the island will have to pay a steep price for the Rajapaksa clan's dominance in politics, associate editor Ravi Velloor says in Speaking Of Asia. 

BUSINESS

Chance for S'pore to be global data centre hub

Singapore has a "once in a lifetime" chance to become a global hub for data centres and other digital services as it is viewed favourably in areas such as regulation, governance and infrastructure, while demand is rising fast, said Mr Wong Wai Meng, chairman of technology association SGTech.

LIFE

Cumberbatch has had enough of kitty co-stars

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the star of biopic The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, has decided that he will not work with cats again. The adult felines sometimes refused to perform, leading to delays. Cumberbatch plays the titular cat-loving artist, whose paintings were said to reflect his mental state. 

