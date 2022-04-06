THE BIG STORY

A road map to ensure all Singapore women have greater access to opportunities and more equal partnerships with men was unanimously endorsed by Parliament. MPs spoke on flexible work, support for parents and changing mindsets - key pillars of the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.

Malaysia's opposition Democratic Action Party has a new secretary-general, Mr Anthony Loke Siew Fook. He faces major challenges to reinvent the party ahead of the looming general election, partly due to lingering internal rifts. Voters are also disillusioned over its failure to deliver on promised reforms.

New Covid-19 cases surged to more than 13,000 in Shanghai following citywide testing, amid growing public anger over quarantine rules. The lockdown in Shanghai now covers the entire city after restrictions in the city's western districts were extended until further notice, in what has become a major test for China's zero-tolerance strategy to eliminate the coronavirus.

More deliveries of supplies to ships in Singapore's waters will be carried out by drones soon, after a memorandum of understanding to scale up commercial trials was signed yesterday. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said the deal represents the next step in the commercialisation of such services here.

A man who left his girlfriend's nine-month-old baby in the back of his van was accused of causing traumatic head injuries to the boy as prosecutors opened their case against him for murder. If convicted, Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff, 29, faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning.

Alopecia, the umbrella term for hair loss, has come under the spotlight after actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last week, over a joke that the comedian had made about Smith's wife, who has the condition. It can be caused by autoimmune diseases and hormonal changes after pregnancy, among other things.