THE BIG STORY

Employers facing a labour crunch took longer to fill open positions last year. This came as the number of job vacancies in Singapore reached a record high of 114,000 last December. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the labour shortage should ease in the coming months as borders open up and training is ramped up.

WORLD

The youth in Taiwan are relishing an upcoming referendum to lower the voting age to 18, from 20 now, after its legislature passed a proposal to amend the Constitution to allow for the change. Some 500,000 more people would join the electorate if the voting age is lowered. The referendum must be held before the end of the year.

WORLD

A fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod city - one of the main logistics hubs for its Ukraine war effort - was ablaze yesterday, after what Moscow described as a cross-border air raid by Ukrainian helicopters firing missiles. The regional governor said two Ukrainian helicopters were involved in the strike, with eight fuel tanks ablaze at one point.

SINGAPORE

An elderly bus driver died yesterday morning after two private buses collided in Jurong West. The accident left one bus carrying more than 30 people flipped on its side, while the other landed partially in a ditch off the side of the road. The Singapore Civil Defence Force took 37 passengers to hospital.

SINGAPORE

Single parents will get more support in the areas of employment, caregiving and children's development with the help of a network initiated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development. One initiative is a child-minding service for low-income parents, including single parents.

SPORT

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder loves curry puffs and tries to make them while competing overseas. Although his are not perfect, it is this determination that saw the 15-year-old become one of the top athletes in the world and earn him a nomination for The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award, presented by 100Plus.