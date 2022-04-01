THE BIG STORY

Most households will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the period April 1 to June 30 going up by about 10 per cent to 27.94 cents per kilowatt-hour, excluding the goods and services tax. Economists said that the rising power prices are likely to persist amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

OPINION

On social media, many are sharing viewpoints that are sympathetic to Russia, criticise Western reactions or take issue with Singapore’s stand on the Ukraine war. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says Singaporeans should stop polarising issues into pro- or anti-something and view foreign policy issues through Singapore lenses.

SINGAPORE

From June, employers who terminate the employment of migrant domestic workers within the first six months of hiring them will be entitled to a refund of at least half the fees charged by the employment agency. The Ministry of Manpower said the refund policy is part of a series of measures to promote better matching between employers and helpers.

BUSINESS

New price highs are being set in the good class bungalow areas, even as sales momentum in the GCB market slowed in the first quarter. Two GCBs in Jervois Hill and Chancery Lane sold for $59 million and $66 million, respectively. List Sotheby's sees the pace of luxury property investment picking up in the second half of this year.

SPORTS

Organisers of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens have announced that up to 12,000 fans will be allowed into the National Stadium per day for the April 9 and 10 event. Food and drinks may also be consumed in the stands for the first time since Covid-19 began. Spectators will have to submit a negative antigen rapid test before gaining entry.

LIFE

Catch acclaimed Iranian movie, A Hero, and others like the Oscar-winning Drive My Car.

Visit a museum showcasing the works of Singaporean artist Koeh Sia Yong, tucked away in an Ang Mo Kio industrial park.

For more, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide.