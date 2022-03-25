WORLD

Indonesia, which holds the rotating Group of 20 (G-20) presidency, will not close the grouping to Russia, amid pressure from some member countries to exclude it because of the Ukraine crisis. Indonesia also said it invited Russia to the summit in November because "it is the duty of all G-20 presidents to invite all of its members".

WORLD

Moderna says it will ask regulators to authorise its Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than six years old based on data showing it generated a similar immune response in young children as for adults in its clinical trial. If approved, its vaccine could become the first authorised shot for kids under the age of five in the United States. A19

BUSINESS

Singapore’s general insurance sector saw a 10.7 per cent rise in underwriting profit to $262.7 million last year, from $237.3 million in 2020. The sector ended the year with a payout of $84.3 million more in claims compared with the previous pandemic year for three of its largest segments – motor, health and employers’ liability – which represent half of the general insurance market.

SINGAPORE

The National University Hospital has apologised for an incident in which a woman who was 36 weeks pregnant and bleeding waited at its emergency department for two hours and later lost her baby. The chief executive officer said the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

WORLD

Australia is experiencing its first serious bout of inflation in years, leading to growing calls for the federal government and the central bank to intervene as prices for coffee and other items rise. Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed earlier that he will use next week’s federal Budget to assist those affected by spiralling prices.

SINGAPORE

Two Bangladeshi workers who entered a manhole on board a dredging vessel last year died of oxygen deficiency, an investigation officer from the Ministry of Manpower said in court. It was the first day of a coroner's inquiry into the deaths of Mr Forhad and Mr Kolil Ibrahim on May 19 last year.