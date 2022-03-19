THE BIG STORY

Ang Mo Kio residents can now access specialist care in their neighbourhood with the launch of a centre run by Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The facility in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 will also work with polyclinics and general practitioners, and involve them deeply in managing residents' health.

THE BIG STORY

China's southern technology powerhouse Shenzhen has partially eased lockdown measures, after President Xi Jinping stressed the need to "minimise the impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation's economy. The country reported 4,365 new infections nationwide yesterday as it battles an Omicron surge.

WORLD

The president of Malaysia's ruling party Umno yesterday called on its members to endorse a push to hold a snap general election in Malaysia, ramping up the pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament. Mr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the party's general assembly that his call for the early vote reflects the sentiments of Umno grassroots.

SINGAPORE

The peak of the Omicron wave is over, but hospitals remain under stress, largely owing to non-Covid-19-related patients, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook update yesterday on the local coronavirus situation. He said based on daily case counts, the Omicron wave has "clearly peaked" and "is subsiding".

BUSINESS

Home owners will have to brace themselves for higher interest rates for home loans - floating or fixed - as rates in the United States go up. The US Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points this week. Interest rates in Singapore are tied closely to that of the US because of the Republic's open economy.

SPORT

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (right) of Mercedes will renew his rivalry with Red Bull's 2021 winner Max Verstappen when the Formula One season flags off in Bahrain this weekend. Hamilton starts afresh in a bid for a record eighth title in a season boasting the most far-reaching overhaul in decades.