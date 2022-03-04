Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

Russia turns to expanding gains in south of Ukraine

With its Ukraine invasion losing momentum due to stiff resistance in the north of the country, Russia is now looking to further expand on its gains in the south with a coastal assault on the Black Sea port of Odessa. It is reportedly set to be the target of an amphibious landing by a naval fleet comprising four assault ships carrying troops. 

SINGAPORE

Review to see if World Dream crew can go home

A review is under way to see if the crew of World Dream can return home. The cruise ship has ceased operations and docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Wednesday after its final sail. More than 1,000 crew members remain on board. They are staying to attend to essential operations, such as maintaining its engine.

WORLD

UN approves historic pact in fight against plastic pollution

The United Nations has approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first global plastic pollution treaty. It is due to be finalised by 2024. The agreement commits nations to work on a treaty that would not only aim to improve recycling and clean up the world's plastic waste, but also encompass curbs on plastics production itself. 

BUSINESS

SMEs tie up with labour union to tackle gender bias

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are partnering the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to stamp out workplace gender bias and harassment. They will be given access to NTUC's consultants and resources when they set up policies such as proper grievance handling procedures. 

SPORT

Growing mums in golf a sign of empowerment

Freedom is a long road and equity is a hard scrap. Sport has evolved to the point where mums are not a curiosity but found routinely on podiums. There are 22 mothers on the LPGA Tour, and that is because it has created a landscape to empower women, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

LIFE

Delicious durian treats among weekend top picks

Try Stinky Roll (right) and Stinky Bomb, two new durian treats by durian seller 99 Old Trees at its new cafe and retail space in Teo Hong Road in Tanjong Pagar. Or join a book-binding workshop at the STPI in Robertson Quay. For more, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 04, 2022, with the headline Must-reads.

