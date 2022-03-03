Must-reads

SINGAPORE

Woman hurt by falling plasterboard in Yishun

A 52-year-old woman suffered a head injury after a piece of plasterboard fell from the roof of a sheltered linkway in Yishun on Tuesday. After seeing blood trickling down her neck, her son called for an ambulance, which took her to a hospital. She did not require stitches on her head but had scratches on her shoulder.

SINGAPORE

Singpass app now offers  all official languages

The Singpass app is now available in all four of Singapore’s official languages – English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – after an update that was rolled out last week. 

More digital versions of cards or certificates will also be made accessible on the platform, with digital driving licences to be  added next Monday.

WORLD

Hong Kong’s Covid-19 outbreak grows more lethal for seniors

The worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong has been compounded by a sluggish vaccination rate among seniors, as well as a lack of vaccines and isolation facilities – a combination of factors that could be lethal for these elderly residents in care homes, some observers suggested. Experts are divided over how to quell the rising  death toll among seniors.

BUSINESS

Manufacturing activity grows at slower pace

Manufacturing activity expanded again last month, but the pace of growth continued to slow amid concerns over the Ukraine crisis. The February reading of the Singapore Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 50.2, lower than in January. Experts said there was a seasonal slowdown, but warned of geopolitical headwinds.

SPORT

Insatiable Ko wants to do better at everything 

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young’s quest for the upgrade has seen her tweak her swing and spend the off-season taking English lessons. When she begins her season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club today, few would bet against her bettering her best finish of joint third, achieved in 2019, on Sunday. B20

BUSINESS

SMEs hit hard by AXA’s motor insurance exit

Industry observers said small and medium-sized enterprises that rely on business from AXA Singapore would be the hardest hit after news broke on Monday of its exit from the motor and general insurance business. For 2021, AXA Singapore was ranked second for motor insurance, after NTUC Income.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 03, 2022, with the headline Must-reads.

