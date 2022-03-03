SINGAPORE

A 52-year-old woman suffered a head injury after a piece of plasterboard fell from the roof of a sheltered linkway in Yishun on Tuesday. After seeing blood trickling down her neck, her son called for an ambulance, which took her to a hospital. She did not require stitches on her head but had scratches on her shoulder.

The Singpass app is now available in all four of Singapore’s official languages – English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – after an update that was rolled out last week.

More digital versions of cards or certificates will also be made accessible on the platform, with digital driving licences to be added next Monday.

WORLD

The worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong has been compounded by a sluggish vaccination rate among seniors, as well as a lack of vaccines and isolation facilities – a combination of factors that could be lethal for these elderly residents in care homes, some observers suggested. Experts are divided over how to quell the rising death toll among seniors.

Manufacturing activity expanded again last month, but the pace of growth continued to slow amid concerns over the Ukraine crisis. The February reading of the Singapore Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 50.2, lower than in January. Experts said there was a seasonal slowdown, but warned of geopolitical headwinds.

SPORT

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young’s quest for the upgrade has seen her tweak her swing and spend the off-season taking English lessons. When she begins her season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club today, few would bet against her bettering her best finish of joint third, achieved in 2019, on Sunday. B20

Industry observers said small and medium-sized enterprises that rely on business from AXA Singapore would be the hardest hit after news broke on Monday of its exit from the motor and general insurance business. For 2021, AXA Singapore was ranked second for motor insurance, after NTUC Income.