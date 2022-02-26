THE BIG STORY

Missiles pounded Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's military assault, with the encroaching Russian army raising fears the Ukrainian capital would fall within days. Footage of tanks rolling into Kyiv appeared online, with reports of Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops on the outskirts of the city of around three million.

THE BIG STORY

As President Halimah Yacob hosted Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Singapore's first state visit since the onset of Covid-19, both leaders underscored the importance of closer ties for their countries to recover together. The visit comes as both nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as well as the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.

SINGAPORE

Two weeks after leading taxi group ComfortDelGro decided to raise fares on March 1, other taxi operators, including Trans-Cab, Prime Taxi, Premier Taxis and Strides Taxi, are set to follow. Steadily rising prices of goods and services, including fuel, have hurt taxi drivers, even as ridership remains low.

SINGAPORE

Seng Choon Farm has seen an outbreak of Newcastle disease, a viral disease among poultry that can cause a temporary drop in hens' egg production. There will be some supply disruption in coming weeks, said the Singapore Food Agency. It said the disease is not a food safety concern and eggs from Seng Choon can continue to be sold.

BUSINESS

Singapore and the United Kingdom have finalised a new digital-trade deal they agreed on last December. This is Singapore's fourth digital agreement and the first for Britain. It will boost digital trade between the two and provide new areas of partnership for businesses on both sides.

SPORT

Russia's Daniil Medvedev (right) marked his rise to tennis world No. 1 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the ATP Mexican Open on Thursday. He was assured of top spot after Novak Djokovic was stunned in Dubai by qualifier Jiri Vesely. Medvedev now plays 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.