THE BIG STORY

Hassle-free business travel into S'pore from mid-Jan

Short-term business travellers from all countries will be able to stay, work and meet at dedicated facilities here from the middle of next month, without the need for prior quarantine, as efforts get under way to draw them back. Those who opt to use the arrangement will be transported from the airport to the facilities.

THE BIG STORY

Curbs on staff working in the office may be eased

Restrictions on workers returning to offices may be relaxed, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday. "The multi-ministry task force has been discussing whether restrictions on returning to offices can be further loosened," she told reporters in Mandarin after a visit to Singtel.

WORLD

US virus deaths pass 300k mark as vaccinations start

The United States' Covid-19 death toll soared past 300,000 on Monday, as the nation embarked on a mass vaccination campaign. This comes less than four weeks after its death toll reached a quarter-million. With infections surging rapidly, experts say it may take just another month to record the next 100,000 deaths.

OPINION

Covid-19 economic crisis could morph

The Covid-19 economic crisis could morph into a corporate debt and banking crisis. The first order of business should be for countries to create strong frameworks to deal with insolvencies, and the next should be to accelerate economic recovery by channelling liquidity to deserving sectors, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SPORT

Young athletes throw javelin into the limelight

The athletic discipline of javelin is in the spotlight - something it rarely gets - after good recent displays: Justyn Phoa broke the 32-year-old men's national record, and Roy Ng set two age-group - Under-20 and U-18 - records.

But while the showings are encouraging, they are still some way short of the SEA Games qualifying standard.

LIFE

The dangers of too much screen time

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to people spending more time on their digital devices at home. This can cause digital eye strain - vision-and eye-related symptoms arising from the prolonged use of digital devices, which can cause blurred vision, tired eyes and headaches, say ophthalmologists.