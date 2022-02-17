THE BIG STORY

Singapore is changing its Covid-19 rules to make them easier to understand to better adapt to future changes in the pandemic situation. The Republic will focus its safe management measures on five areas. These are: group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

A lying saga that put the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, the chief of the Workers' Party, at peril of facing criminal charges has underlined the need for the electorate to hold their political parties and representatives alike to the same high standards and values, observers said yesterday.

BUSINESS

Chipmakers in South-east Asia are renewing calls for a push to enable regional firms to compete more effectively with global rivals that are benefiting from government help. The stakes for South-east Asia are high. The region accounts for over US$190 billion (S$255 billion) a year in electronics exports.

OPINION

Footprints On Foreign Shores, a compilation of stories told by Singapore's foreign service officers (FSO), provides insights into the nature of foreign service work. Associate editor Ravi Velloor says the anecdotes also reflect the extraordinary efforts the FSOs make in the service of ordinary Singaporeans.

SPORT

Singapore's top distance runner Soh Rui Yong has been left off the list of selected athletes for the second successive SEA Games, despite meeting the qualifying mark again. The Singapore National Olympic Council said the twice marathon winner's conduct "fell short of the standards of attitude and behaviour" expected.

LIFE

Unheard, a concert series by soprano Rachel Lim, will feature in its fourth edition the works of seven home-grown female composers, from Emily Koh to Lee Jia Yi. The concert, in collaboration with chamber music collective L'arietta Productions, will take place at The Arts House on Feb 27.