THE BIG STORY

Parliament voted to refer Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh for a further probe by the Public Prosecutor over lies told by Ms Raeesah Khan, after a four-hour debate in which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged MPs to uphold the integrity of the institution. Mr Singh denied the charges against him.

WORLD

A pullback of some Russian military units from the Ukrainian border has raised hopes that the feared invasion will not materialise. The withdrawal comes with the leaders of Russia, the United States, Britain, Germany and Ukraine all concurring to continue diplomatic efforts to bring down simmering tensions.

WORLD

Even after winning her second Olympic medal and having China’s propaganda machinery behind her, American-born skier Eileen Gu, who is representing China, still faces the question about her nationality. Amid both criticism and support, some say Gu needs to be “all in” if she wants to represent China, a market where sentiment can shift quickly.

OPINION

The scourge of inflation comes at a time when costs of key inputs such as energy and metals are likely to remain elevated and supply chains have yet to normalise. Things might get worse before they get better – a lot will depend on how central banks respond, especially the US Federal Reserve, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

Until March 15, Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can visit a test centre to take a supervised self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) for free and get their results reflected in their HealthHub record. This will ease pressure on general practitioner clinics and polyclinics so they can focus on those who need medical help.

SINGAPORE

There were a record 19,420 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, up from 9,082 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update. The daily number is the highest since the pandemic hit Singapore shores in January 2020. Of the 19,179 local cases, 16,102 were detected through antigen rapid tests.