THE BIG STORY

Enterprise Singapore has said that the number of companies tapping government support for growth and transformation efforts rose 44 per cent to 22,100 last year. There was also a 40 per cent decline in the number of firms seeking public financing to 12,600 over 2020, reflecting a more robust economy.

WORLD

Malaysia's gross domestic product rebounded to 3.6 per cent in the final quarter last year, signifying a possible economic recovery this year. Bank Negara Malaysia's governor attributed it to the reopening of the country's economy, but added that recovery was hampered by December's floods and the Omicron variant.

THE BIG STORY

Housing Board (HDB) resale flats are still in demand as prices rose for the 19th straight month in January, more than one month after property cooling measures were introduced. Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose at a quicker pace of 1.1 per cent compared with December's 0.8 per cent. Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates and across all flat types.

SINGAPORE

The national sports governing body Sport Singapore's (SportSG) new Sport Heritage Division aims to document and promote the nation's sporting heritage. The new division was launched on Jan 1. It will hold exhibitions, public lectures and engagements with schools ahead of SportSG's 50th anniversary next year.

SINGAPORE

Paramedics responded to more emergency calls last year during a surge in Covid-19 infections, when more people needed emergency medical assistance. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received 213,615 calls for help last year, up 11.9 per cent from the 190,882 it received in 2020.

LIFE

Whether you are celebrating with food, in the outdoors or at home, there are many ways to commemorate Valentine's Day. You can spend the weekend taking photos in the picturesque Canterbury Road (right), head to a restaurant with romantic decor, or create a beautiful tablescape for a stay-at-home celebration.